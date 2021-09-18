CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett, MO

Kennett 'gets back to playing our style' in rout of Caruthersville

By Tom Davis
semoball.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENNETT – Interim Kennett High School football coach (and defensive coordinator) Jim Tidd spent last week watching film of the Ste. Genevieve offense rack up points in abundance against his defense, though the Indians escaped with a 40-38 victory a week ago. So, when he filled in for Kennett head coach Andrew Webster, who had to miss Friday’s game at Metz Cherry Stadium against Caruthersville after being ejected a week earlier, Tidd was leaving nothing to chance in terms of keeping the program unbeaten this fall.

#Baseball#High School Football#American Football#Kennett High School#Indians#Tigers
