(OLNEY) A note for the Olney Tiger Football fans that will be making the trip to Pinckneyville tomorrow. With the Junior Varsity Tigers set to play the host Panthers at 10:00 in the morning, followed by the varsity game between Olney and Pinckneyville set for a 1:00 kickoff, the Pinckneyville Booster Club will have an barbeque fundraiser in the back parking lot of the high school in Pinckneyville. With serving from 11:00 to 2:00, a plate meal is $8.00 per person with a bottle of water and dessert, a pork sandwich and chips is $5.00 per person. Either eat there or take out. All the proceeds to be donated to all sports at Pinckneyville High School.

