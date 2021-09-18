CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corsicana, TX

Corsicana dedicates new fire station

By From Staff Reports
Corsicana Daily Sun
 7 days ago
The City of Corsicana hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for the new Central Fire Station located at 2975 Drane Road. The Navarro College band played as council officials unveiled the new facility.

"The new facility will provide a safe and modern work area for firefighters," Mayor Don Denbow said. "Firefighters will have access to a fitness center, a new decontamination room and adequate room for equipment, personnel and fire administration. The design provides improved living quarters, with privacy for all firefighters. A new station alerting system will improve the response time for emergency calls. This impressive new facility is a state of the art fire station and will serve the residents of Corsicana for many years to come."

Corsicana, TX
