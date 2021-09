BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been one of the biggest impacts of the pandemic, students struggling in school because of online learning. In Baltimore City, public school leaders have a plan to help those students who have fallen behind get back on track. Baltimore City Public Schools said its plan to help students includes personalized learning plans which look at the academic performance for each of their 77,800 students. “We will look at literacy, we will look at math, we may look at some of our other core content areas in the secondary area to really build a picture of students so that...

