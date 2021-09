France has announced a travel ban on unvaccinated Americans as cases of Covid-19 spike across the US. Following guidance from the European Union, one of the main tourist destinations on the continent has now removed the United States from its safe travel list. A decree issued by the French government on Thursday moved both the US and Israel from the green category to orange – in effect banning nonessential journeys to the country for the unvaccinated. Unvaccinated travellers will still be allowed to travel to France but will need an essential reason to enter the country. They will need...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO