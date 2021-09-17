CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Baptist’s Robert Jeffress: ‘There is no credible religious argument against the vaccines’

By Tom Steele
Dallas News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Americans increasingly seek religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates, many faith leaders are telling them no. With more employers imposing the mandates, the push for exemptions has become more heated. At issue for many whose faith leads them to oppose abortion is that the most widely used coronavirus vaccines were tested on fetal cell lines developed over decades in laboratories, though the vaccines themselves do not contain any such material.

Comments / 364

lovesall
7d ago

God gave man the knowledge to heal the sick and wounded. if God didn't want you to have this knowledge then why did he give it to us?

Reply(18)
24
firm tongue
7d ago

Of course there's NO credible religious exemption. ONLY ANTIGOVT WHO ARE ANTIVAX SEE ONE. They have to find a new lie to replace the last one , to justify their ridiculous anger and hate.

Reply(29)
24
Mnimar
7d ago

I'm very thankful for the vaccine. It probably saved my life and millions of other peoples' too. I respect Pastor Jeffers for speaking out in favor of it.

Reply(8)
16
 

