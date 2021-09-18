CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Help pours in for Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando after shelter fire

By FOX 35 News Staff
fox35orlando.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. - After a massive fire this week destroyed the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando and killed several animals, the community has come together to show their support. The fire broke out Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. and is believed to have started near the cat room. Thirteen cats were killed in the blaze and four are still missing. Staff set up traps and left food at the location in the hopes of locating the missing cats.

www.fox35orlando.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

CDC director says boosters needed to protect workers

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky on Friday said she recommended booster shots for at-risk adult workers to protect essential workers and minority communities despite the agency's advisory committee voting against the measure. The U.S. government is rolling out boosters...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
Orlando, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Society
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog And Cat#Taveres#Fox 35 News
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy