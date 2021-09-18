Watch: Kentucky’s 95-yard interception return prevents upset by FCS Chattanooga

An interception returned 95 yards for a touchdown proved to be a significant difference-maker down the stretch of Kentucky’s 28-23 win over Chattanooga on Saturday. With the Mocs driving, down 21-16, UK safety Ty Ajian easily picked off a throw by Chattanooga quarterback Cole Copeland to give the ball back to Kentucky with about 8 minutes to play in the game. Ajian caught the ball near Kentucky’s 5-yard line and ran about 25 yards across the field to the opposing sideline; from there he followed blocks to score the Wildcats’ final touchdown.