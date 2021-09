The next season of, The Bachelorette, hasn’t even aired yet, but it seems we may already know who ABC has chosen as the next lead on, The Bachelor. Michelle Young’s new season is being promoted now, and will premiere Tuesday, October 19th. This will be the second season of The Bachelorette in a row, as Katie Thurston just wrapped up her season earlier this summer. With every new cast of men, everyone is always on the lookout for one thing; who will be the next bachelor.

TV SHOWS ・ 8 DAYS AGO