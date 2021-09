Frontier announced today it has reached 100K homes with XGS-PON fiber broadband technology. The new fiber-focused Frontier is working with Nokia on the XGS-PON deployments. XGS-PON is the next-generation fiber technology that many carriers are evolving to from GPON fiber platforms. The technology is 10G capable and is seen as a leading technology path for many carriers to put themselves in a position to offer mult-gigabit services to both residential and business customers.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO