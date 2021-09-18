CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum Is Moving off Exchanges at a Record Rate – Here’s Why It Could Be Bullish, According to Crypto Analytics Firm

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthereum (ETH) is moving off centralized exchanges at a record rate, according to the blockchain analytics firm IntoTheBlock. IntoTheBlock says on Twitter that $1.2 billion worth of ETH left centralized exchanges on Wednesday. The firm also notes that the last time ETH’s exchange outflows exceeded $1 billion, Ethereum’s value skyrocketed within one month.

