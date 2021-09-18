CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coinbase Expanding Support for This Low-Cap Altcoin Across All Its Platforms

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoinbase is making due on its promise to accelerate the listing of new assets by expanding full trading support to yet another cryptocurrency. The exchange now enables customers to buy, sell and hold the native asset for Horizen (ZEN), an interoperable blockchain ecosystem, via Coinbase.com and its mobile apps. Coinbase...

dailyhodl.com

Comments / 1

Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com

On-Chain Data Shows Bitcoin Supply Will Not Be Able To Meet Demand: Glassnode Co-Founder

The co-founder and chief technical officer of the crypto analytics firm Glassnode says on-chain data shows that Bitcoin (BTC) is headed straight for a supply crunch. The firm’s latest data shows nearly 2,000,000 BTC has shifted from short-term to long-term holders since April of this year. Glassnode’s Rafael Schultze-Kraft says...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Newly Launched Altcoin Rallies 36% After Gaining Support From Crypto Exchange Binance

A new blockchain-based gaming altcoin is surging after being listed by the cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Launched in July, Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a play-to-earn decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) designed to allow users to invest in non-fungible tokens (NFT) in virtual worlds. DAOs are governance systems that rely on computer...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Says He Owns a Ton of Bitcoin, Unveils Outlook on Rise of Altcoins

The CEO of crypto trading giant Coinbase says he’s holding heaps of Bitcoin (BTC) and believes the future of altcoins is brighter than ever. Brian Armstrong tells venture capitalist Anthony Pompliano that BTC sparked a revolution in computer science and economics, creating a brand new industry that remains in its early days.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Two Altcoins Ready To Rally, Bitcoin Bear Case Has Been Invalidated

A popular crypto strategist and trader believes the “bottom is in” after a rough week for many cryptocurrency investors. The analyst, pseudonymously known as Capo, tells his 165,300 Twitter followers that price patterns suggesting Bitcoin (BTC) would fall below the $38,000 support level appear to be invalidated. “38k seems invalidated....
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analytics Firm Says Speculators Are ‘Moving On’ From Ethereum – Here’s Why

Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that most speculators are moving on from Ethereum (ETH) in search of better alternatives that offer higher return on investment. The blockchain industry data giant says that exchanges are seeing an influx of Ethereum, suggesting that people are selling their holdings in response to the recent marketwide crypto dip and other world events.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

After Nailing Cardano’s Meteoric Rise, DeVere Group CEO Unveils New Predictions for ADA, Ethereum, and XRP

After accurately predicting Cardano’s rise to $3.00, the CEO of financial advisory firm deVere Group is unveiling his latest set of crypto predictions. The price of ADA now hovers at $2.22 after hitting $3.10 on September 2nd, but Nigel Green tells Business Insider that the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap will resume its rally and hit $4 by the end of the year.
STOCKS
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter Rolls Out Tipping Feature to All Adult Users, Adds Bitcoin as Payment Method

Twitter is rolling out its tipping feature to all users 18 and older beginning Thursday and has added Bitcoin as another accepted form of payment. The social media platform began testing its Tips feature earlier this year with a select group of users, and payments could be processed via Bandcamp, Cash App, Chipper, Patreon, Razorpay, Wealthsimple, Venmo or GoFundMe, depending on the user’s choice. With Thursday’s updates, U.S. users will also get to use Strike, a payment app built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that lets users send and receive Bitcoin. The addition of Bitcoin on Twitter is a major move into cryptocurrency for the social platform, though perhaps not a surprising one as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is a vocal proponent of crypto. Last year, Square — the payment company also led by Dorsey — purchased the equivalent of $50 million in Bitcoin and is building a business dedicated to decentralized finance using Bitcoin. Tipping will be available first to all iOS users, with Android expected to follow in the coming weeks. Twitter has not shared a timeline for when tips will be available to users accessing the social platform on the web.
INTERNET
dailyhodl.com

SEC Chair Gary Gensler Calls Blockchain Technology a Global Catalyst for Change

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission head Gary Gensler says he believes the technology underlying cryptocurrencies is beneficial. In a new interview with the Washington Post, Gensler says that blockchain technology, which gained its present-day prominence after the mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto created Bitcoin (BTC), is helping to improve payment systems. “Nakamoto-san’s...
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Binance Expands Global KYC Requirements to Further User Protection

At Binance, we review our products and services on an ongoing basis to determine changes and improvements in light of evolving global compliance standards. To enhance user protections and provide a safe crypto environment for everyone, we will roll out the ‘intermediate verification‘ requirement for all users. Intermediate verification supports...
ECONOMY

