Las Vegas, NV

Insomniac Announces Lineup for EDC Week With More Than 60 Artists

By Your EDM Staff
Your EDM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsomniac has announced their takeover of the Las Vegas Strip, revealing the initial lineup of artists to catch during EDC Week 2021 events and parties at Sin City’s top hotspots, Oct. 20 – 26. EDC Week will set the stage for the return of Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas, Oct. 22 – 24 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, celebrating 10 years in Las Vegas and 25 years of EDC. This year’s EDC Week includes over 40 shows at the city’s premier and brand-new nightlife and daylife venues, Élia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton; Zouk and Ayu at Resorts World; Elation Pool at THE STRAT; leading downtown clubs Commonwealth, Lucky Day and more.

