LOS ANGELES — Max Scherzer has a pretty straightforward approach to pitching in a playoff race. “Look – every single time out I’ve got to win. There’s no secret to that,” he said. “We’re in the thick of a pennant race, especially a division race with the Giants. I mean, you want to win. You want to win the division. You don’t want to have to go to the wild card. But if you do, I’ve also been a part of a team that has gone through the wild card game and found a way to win the World Series.”

