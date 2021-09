Considering the success of the Detroit Tigers already this season, it’s a trick to figure out what’s left to be gained over the season’s final weeks. They’ve found numerous young players who are filling roles, built a pretty good bullpen, and tested and failed players who don’t have a part in the future. But, while second place in the AL Central remains in play, the real rooting interest is simple now. The Tigers are going to continuing playing tough teams down the stretch, and holding their own is just one more nudge to ownership that it’s time to get serious this offseason.

