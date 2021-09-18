CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women who took MAGA hat, tore up Trump sign get probation

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Two Delaware women who confronted supporters of former President Donald Trump and took a “Make America Great Again” hat from them at the 2020 Democratic National Convention have been sentenced to probation. In a video viewed millions of times on social media, Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy were seen ripping apart a Trump poster and taking a red MAGA hat from Trump supporters who were protesting Joe Biden’s victory as the Democratic nominee for president. The News Journal of Wilmington reports that Winslow and Amy were each sentenced Friday on misdemeanor charges of theft, child endangerment and hate crimes. Neither will serve time in jail.

