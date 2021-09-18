CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Latin American leaders divided on OAS at regional meeting

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wants to leave questions of human rights and democracy to the United Nations, as part of his continuing criticisms of the Organization of American States. López Obrador spoke Saturday at the meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, or CELAC, which includes almost all countries in the region except Brazil. Unlike the OAS, the U.S. and Canada don’t belong to CELAC. The summit took up questions plaguing the region, like mass migration and the coronavirus pandemic. But some leaders angered by the OAS’ criticism of leftist regimes in the region have hoped CELAC could replace it.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

American cardinal pleaded for release of July 11 protesters in meeting with Cuban leader

The archbishop of Boston, Cardinal Sean Patrick O’Malley, asked Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel in a recent meeting to pardon peaceful protesters detained after the July 11 anti-government demonstrations and allow Catholic groups to send humanitarian aid to the embattled island during a visit last week. In a “very cordial meeting”...
PROTESTS
Law.com

Dearth of Latin American Jurists Called Out Ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month

As Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off Sept. 15-Oct. 15, some observers suggest Georgia doesn’t have much to celebrate when it comes to ‘s Latinx representation on the state’s benches. “I’ve been the only Hispanic state court judge for the last 10 years,” said Dax Lopez who hung up his robe...
POLITICS
Reuters

Cuban leader in Mexico for new Latin America 'pink tide' summit

MEXICO CITY, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel will on Thursday attend Mexico's 200th anniversary of independence, ahead of a summit of Latin American heads of state that will gather recently elected members of a new "pink wave" of leftist leaders. The presidents from Argentina, Bolivia, Peru and...
AMERICAS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oas#American Nations#Latin American Countries#Ap#Mexican#The United Nations#Celac
prweek.com

Lalamove launches regional campaign across SEA, Latin America

On-demand logistics provider Lalamove has launched a regional 'Lalamove it!' campaign to push its customers to get their businesses moving in Southeast Asia and Latin America. The effort includes a TikTok dance challenge that launched in four markets. The focus of the campaign is a brand video featuring a playful...
TV & VIDEOS
Medscape News

Google Honors Latin American Nurse Pioneer for Hispanic Heritage Month

Surfing the web today, you may have noticed that the Google Doodle is a nurse, a Latin American one at that. In keeping with the celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the tech giant today honored Panamanian American nurse and educator Ildaura Murillo-Rohde, who helped start the National Association of Hispanic Nurses (NAHN).
TECHNOLOGY
PBS NewsHour

U.N. racism meeting recommits to goals but renews divides

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly pledged Wednesday to redouble efforts to combat racism around the world, commemorating a landmark but contentious 2001 anti-racism conference by holding an anniversary meeting once again riven with divisions. Looking back on the two decades since the conference in Durban, South Africa,...
SOCIETY
Bwog

The Troubling Reality Of Latin-American Democracies: A Breakdown

Staff Writer Sofia Trujillo gets to know the latest facts and stats about the current challenges in Latin American politics. There is an unshakeable pride when a Latin-American person speaks of their home country. Granted, most of us are more than willing to sing the praises of the place we call home. Yet, when preaching this love out loud, usually to those whose only images of the region are ones of poverty, mayhem, and nice beaches, one often feels like saying “I love it, despite…” Despite political crises. Despite rampant inequality. Despite administrative incompetence.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Mexico City
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Kansas City Star

‘Divide and conquer’: World leaders get VP welcome, meetings with Kamala Harris before Biden

When foreign leaders come to the White House these days, Vice President Kamala Harris is often among the first officials they see. Harris and President Joe Biden are taking a divide and conquer approach to meetings with world leaders in which Harris regularly greets and holds separate sessions with heads of government before they meet with Biden in the Oval Office when they visit Washington.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Nicaragua's presidential campaign kicks off, with no rivals

Nicaragua's presidential election campaign officially kicks off on Saturday with incumbent Daniel Ortega's main rivals all under arrest. The 75-year-old, in power since 2007, will be seeking a fourth consecutive term in the November 7 vote despite international condemnation of his government's detention of 37 opposition figures since June. Running on the ticket of his Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), Ortega has again chosen his wife Rosario Murillo,70, vice president since 2017, as his running mate. They will be up against candidates from five little-known right-wing parties -- the only ones cleared to participate by the government electoral body.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
simpleflying.com

Employee Vaccination For Latin American Carriers Thus Far

Worldwide, several airlines have made commitments to vaccinate all their employees. Some, like United Airlines, are making the vaccination mandatory, while others are only suggesting it. In Latin America, there hasn’t been much information on the subject, but now, we have updates from a few carriers. Let’s investigate further. Mandatory...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over Del Rio scandal and blasts White House as ‘inhumane’

The US special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, has resigned after less than two months in the job, arguing that he can’t stay amid the Biden administration’s “inhumane” deportation policies. “I will not be associated with the United States’ inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti, a country where American officials are confined to secure compounds because of the danger posed by armed gangs in control of daily life,” Mr Foote said in his resignation letter on Wednesday. Haitians have been fleeing political turmoil following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on...
U.S. POLITICS
KTLA

U.S. special envoy to Haiti resigns over ‘inhumane’ large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise. Even before the migrant […]
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Haitian migrants fear deportation as Mexican police enter makeshift camp

Deportation fears mounted Thursday among Haitian migrants camped out in northern Mexico near the border with the United States following the sudden arrival of dozens of police officers at the site. Immigration agents entered a makeshift Haitian camp in Ciudad Acuna on the border with the United States, urging them to return to where they filed their refugee requests, which many refused to do. That would force many to return to the southern Mexican city of Tapachula near the border with Guatemala where tens of thousands of migrants are waiting for documents that would allow them to continue north. "We don't want to go to Tapachula, boss," said one of the Haitians when prompted by a Mexican government agent who entered the park where migrants are camping out.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

No coup risk for Brazil, from his side, Bolsonaro says

President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been seeking to sow doubt about the legitimacy of 2022 elections, said Friday there was "no risk" of a coup d'etat in Brazil -- at least from him. He told Veja, in an interview published Friday, that: "From my side, there is no risk of a coup d'etat."
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy