Major League Baseball's 2021 regular season is down to its final three weeks, and intrigue abounds even though most of the divisions have essentially been settled. The Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers each hold at least a 98.5% chance of winning their respective divisions, according to FanGraphs. The Atlanta Braves, who have gone from 4.5 games back to 4.5 up since the start of August, sit at 87.9% in the National League East. The San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers are still relatively close in the NL West, but both will be in the playoffs, with one of their seasons coming down to a single-elimination game.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO