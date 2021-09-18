CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Cecile Richards: Court’s Texas move could mean end of Roe

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — One of the country’s top abortion-rights activists is warning that the Supreme Court’s recent inaction on Texas’ extremely restrictive new abortion law could signal the end of judicial checks and balances on the issue. Former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards told The Associated Press this week that the court’s decision to let the law take effect may mean assumed court protections on the landmark Roe v. Wade decision are dissolving. Richards released a letter Saturday warning that Texas’ Republican leaders “have outlined a roadmap for other Republican governors to follow suit, with the acquiescence of the Supreme Court.” The Texas law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity — usually around six weeks.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

CDC director says boosters needed to protect workers

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky on Friday said she recommended booster shots for at-risk adult workers to protect essential workers and minority communities despite the agency's advisory committee voting against the measure. The U.S. government is rolling out boosters...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cecile Richards
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy