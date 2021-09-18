CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxford, MS

Oxford man charged with trailer theft

By WILLIAM MOORE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcwYg_0c0OoIGO00
Blackmon

OXFORD • A Lafayette County man is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing a trailer

An individual filed a report with the Oxford Police Department that their trailer was stolen from behind the Ole Miss Rentals office on July 19. Surveillance video showed the suspect’s vehicle. On Sept. 16, the same truck was seen Rockette’s with the stolen trailer in tow.

Police say they identified Sheron Blackmon, 63, of Oxford, as the individual stealing the trailer. Blackmon was arrested for grand larceny and given a $5,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Lafayette County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Lafayette County, MS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockette
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
6K+
Followers
417
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy