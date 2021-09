HOLLY BEACH – As he eyes yet another storm in the Gulf of Mexico from his house a block from the water, Mike Bott says the reason he still chooses to live here is simple. “If you’d see my views in the morning, you’d know why,” said the 63-year-old, gesturing at his balcony overlooking the Gulf -- though it also affords a vista of dozens of empty lots in this storm-battered community in the so-called Cajun Riviera. “My sunsets, my sunrises – it’s gorgeous, man.”

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO