Detroit Lions 2022 draft watch: 8 prospects to watch this Saturday

By Pride Of Detroit
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Lions, Jordan Palmer, Bo Nix, Detroit, Martin Luther King High School, National Football League. As the college football season continues to roll on, so does our Detroit Lions draft watch lists. This Saturday (September 18) has another fun slate of games, and in order to maximize your viewing pleasure, we’ve identified one game in each TV time slot, as well as multiple prospects in each game that we believe Lions scouts may be keeping their eyes on.

