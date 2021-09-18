CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Lions notes: Playing larger role than anticipated speeds Benson's acclimation

By The Detroit News
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllen Park — The Detroit Lions had said they wanted to get newcomer Trinity Benson involved in the season opener, but no one was expecting the wide receiver to be on the field for 49 snaps. Benson's inflated workload was the result of two things, a second-half injury to starter...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions’ TE T.J. Hockenson spoke about the team being without LT Taylor Decker and having to lean on former DL Matt Nelson, who has converted to left tackle and will start for the Lions in Week 1. “Taylor is one of those guys who has been a captain the last...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Notes: Bettor’s 16-leg parlay to win $737K down to Lions beating Packers

If you’ve been a fan for long enough, someone in your life has probably told you not to bet on the Detroit Lions. But it may pay off big time for one bettor who has a shot at $736,959. According to BetMGM, a player placed a 16-leg parlay for $25 and managed to get the first 15 picks correct. Now he just needs one more win — the Detroit Lions must take down the Green Bay Packers tonight at Lambeau Field.
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions
Grand Haven Tribune

Lions' Campbell sees positives in Anzalone's play, despite struggles

The first two weeks of the season have produced a pair of uninspiring and ugly displays from the Lions’ defense. Opponents are averaging 38 points and 382 yards of total offense per game. The unit ranks 27th in the league in average yards allowed per play (6.59) and last in passing yards allowed per completion (10.15). The Lions are one of five teams that have yet to prevent the opposition from scoring in the red zone.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Notes: ‘Women in Football’ series highlights female roles on the Lions

The Detroit Lions are one of a small number of teams with a female primary team owner, but did you know there are many female executives and professionals throughout the ranks of the organization? In partnership with sponsor Priority Health, the team has a regular series this season highlighting the critical roles women play all over the organizational chart. Last week, the first episode of the “Women in Football” series featuring Vice President of the Detroit Lions Foundation and Community Relations Jen McCollum was posted to the team’s YouTube channel. A member of the culture task force, McCollum is right up there helping to set the tone for the organization.
NFL
Detroit News

Lions rookie Derrick Barnes poised for larger role vs. Ravens

Allen Park — The last time Derrick Barnes was on the opposing sideline from quarterback Lamar Jackson it was the linebacker's first college game at Purdue and he didn't even get on the field. Now a rookie with the Detroit Lions, Barnes appeared to be trending toward the same fate...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Week 3 injury report: 4 Ravens placed on reserve/COVID, 2 more ruled out vs. Lions

The Detroit Lions’ Week 3 opponent, the Baltimore Ravens, have declared their injury designations and not only are they down two starting linemen (one on offense and one on defense), they potentially lost four more front-seven defenders (including two more starters) due to a positive COVID-19 test result. Let’s take...
NFL
The Spun

Brett Favre Shares His Prediction For Aaron Rodgers’ Future

If listening was a problem between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers front office this offseason, legendary quarterback Brett Favre believes it’s going to change. The Hall of Fame quarterback is predicting that the Packers will do everything they can to listen to Rodgers moving forward. Rodgers, who wanted...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
BearDigest

Tougher Week 2 Assignment than Anticipated

The early NFL games on opening Sunday looked like a good-news bad-news situation for the Bears. The good news was the Minnesota Vikings hardly appeared to be the formidable force everyone seemed to be predicting. The Vikings fell behind on the road 21-7 in the third quarter and lost to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24.
NFL
247Sports

Carolina Panthers QB Sam Darnold: 'I definitely didn't play good enough' with New York Jets

The New York Jets had high hopes for Sam Darnold when the franchise selected the former USC quarterback in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft, taking him with the No. 3 overall pick. But the door was officially shut on the Darnold era of Jets football earlier in the year when team traded Darnold to the Carolina Panthers before later taking Zach Wilson out of BYU with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

Campbell & Barnes Will Play Important Roles vs. Lions

This Green Bay Packers defense needs to be better in all phases--we all know that. And in order for this unit to rebound in a big way against Detroit, they're going to need linebackers De'Vondre Campbell and Krys Barnes to play well. Now, after reading that, I imagine many of...
NFL
numberfire.com

Rams' Sony Michel not guaranteed a larger role in Week 2 showdown with Colts

Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel is not guaranteed to have a larger role in Week 2's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Michel saw just three snaps in his Rams debut in Week 1, with third-year back Darrell Henderson dominating snaps and touches for Los Angeles. Asked if Michel would have a larger role in Week 2, Sean McVary was noncommittal, stating "You have confidence that you can utilize him, if need be, but Darrell, I thought, did a great job. Darrell’s going to start the game. We want to really get him into the flow of it." He added additional praise for Henderson, saying "You do want to be able to say, ‘Hey, if we’re able to sustain drives, be able to get some things off, could you expect to see Sony?’ That’s a possibility, but Darrell’s a guy that’s done a really nice job and I was really pleased with how he got stronger as the game went on.” If McVay's words are to be believed, the Rams seem committed to continuing to feature Henderson in Week 2. Our models expect Henderson to handle 18.2 touches against the Colts.
NFL
yoursportsedge.com

Maddie Morrow and the Huge Role Trigg’s Reserves Have Played

Quarantines due to COVID-19 have caused Trigg County to shuffle its girls’ soccer lineup throughout the season. Senior captain Maddie Morrow says every time a starter has been sidelined, the bench players have done their job, calling their roles ‘huge’.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Colts' Rookie Pass Rusher Pleased With How He's 'Acclimated' To Speed Of The NFL

Coming out of the University of Michigan, defensive end Kwity Paye was viewed as a developmental project, one that was rather raw as a pass rusher. That seems to have played out so far early in his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts as he's had some great reps, some average reps, and some woeful reps through two games. Fortunately for Paye, he's also had a bit of a baptism by fire moment each week as the Colts' first-round draft choice has found himself squaring off against two All-Pro tackles in Seattle's Duane Brown and Los Angeles' Andrew Whitworth in back-to-back weeks.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy