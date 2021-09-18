Lions notes: Playing larger role than anticipated speeds Benson's acclimation

Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel is not guaranteed to have a larger role in Week 2's game against the Indianapolis Colts. Michel saw just three snaps in his Rams debut in Week 1, with third-year back Darrell Henderson dominating snaps and touches for Los Angeles. Asked if Michel would have a larger role in Week 2, Sean McVary was noncommittal, stating "You have confidence that you can utilize him, if need be, but Darrell, I thought, did a great job. Darrell’s going to start the game. We want to really get him into the flow of it." He added additional praise for Henderson, saying "You do want to be able to say, ‘Hey, if we’re able to sustain drives, be able to get some things off, could you expect to see Sony?’ That’s a possibility, but Darrell’s a guy that’s done a really nice job and I was really pleased with how he got stronger as the game went on.” If McVay's words are to be believed, the Rams seem committed to continuing to feature Henderson in Week 2. Our models expect Henderson to handle 18.2 touches against the Colts.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO