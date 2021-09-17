Hard Yerba Mate Brand Kové Debuts in Oregon
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Kové (koh-veh) Hard Yerba Mate, the world’s first 5% ABV Yerba Mate brand, has secured a distribution agreement with Portland-based Upstanding Distribution to expand availability of the sippable hard tea seltzers to Oregon. Light, refreshing and bold in flavor, Kové is made in San Diego with just a few simple, sustainably sourced organic ingredients – Yerba Mate, sugar cane, and yeast – and flavored with juices, herbs and spices. It’s gluten-free, vegan and low in caffeine (10 mg). The brand is poised for impressive growth and expansion as alternative alcohol beverages continue to trend and are projected to maintain rapid market share gains in 2021 and beyond. Kové is now available in four-packs of 12 o.z. cans ($9.99 SRP), specialty single 16 o.z. cans, and on draft at select local retailers and taprooms such as Market of Choice and John’s Marketplace locations, as well as local taprooms like The BeerMongers & Hoplandia Beer.www.bevnet.com
