Hard Yerba Mate Brand Kové Debuts in Oregon

Washington, DC — Rogue One, Inc., a publicly traded company under the ticker symbol announced that it has re-launched its flagship Mezcal brand, Fervor (hereinafter “Fervor”), in select US markets. Fervor, a 100% premium “sipping” Mezcal, which was included in the Company’s recent acquisition of Human Brands International, Inc. and is exclusively imported in the United States by the Company’s import division, CapCity Beverage, is now available at select on and off premise retailers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland and Washington DC. Fervor was recently added to the cocktail list at one of New York City’s top Italian restaurants, Scarpetta (Scarpetta Cocktail Menu) , and was one of the featured spirits at the recent District Cup Polo Match held the National Mall in Washington DC. The Brand was also one of the featured spirits at the Rammy Awards Gala, which celebrated the top restaurants and bars in the Greater Washington DC region.

