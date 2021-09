West Ham United gets another crack at Manchester United on Wednesday when the teams face off in the third round of the English Football League Cup at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. The teams met in an English Premier League match Sunday, with Man United securing a 2-1 victory with a late goal. The lineups should look vastly different from Sunday's match, with players resting for domestic and European competitions. The Red Devils have reached the semifinals of the Carabao Cup the past two years and have the depth to still take it seriously. The Hammers will be gunning to avoid an early exit for a fourth-straight year and build momentum for coming competitions.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 DAYS AGO