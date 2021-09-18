'Justice for J6' updates: Rally concludes without any known major incidents

uschools/iStock

WASHINGTON — The "Justice for J6" rally was billed as a protest for defendants being detained in connection with the January insurrection at the Capitol.

At least 610 individuals have been federally charged for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. Most of the roughly 60 who remain behind bars are suspects prosecutors and judges have identified as posing a credible and ongoing threat to the public's safety.

Many of the same far-right groups and individuals who promoted the original Jan. 6 rally-turned insurrection this time warned supporters to avoid the demonstration at all costs. Former President Donald Trump has called it a "setup" but also released a statement supporting those charged.

With the House and Senate both out, no lawmakers were at the Capitol on Saturday. But preventative security measures were taken, including the reinstallation of temporary fencing around the Capitol complex.

Sep 18, 2:05 pm

Rally concludes without any known major incidents

The "Justice for J6" rally wrapped up Saturday afternoon after about an hour of speeches, without any major known incidents.

Authorities had warned of possible threats of violence at the event, and Capitol Police officers could be seen in riot gear standing on the perimeter of the crowd as people gathered in front of the U.S. Capitol.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee also said in a video message Saturday that the department had security "covered" for the event and was ensuring that people could "peacefully express their First Amendment rights."

Capitol Police said they arrested a man for a weapons violation shortly before the rally kicked off. He allegedly had a knife. Additional details were not immediately available.

No other arrests have been reported at this time.

The Capitol Police Civil Disturbance Unit also responded to a group of protestors and counterprotestors near the Capitol and "separated the groups without incident," police said.

Sep 18, 1:34 pm

Man with knife arrested, Capitol Police say

Right before the rally kicked off, Capitol Police say they arrested a man with a knife for a weapons violation.

The arrest happened at 12:40 p.m., authorities said. No other details were immediately provided.

Knives are one of over a dozen prohibited items and activities on Capitol Grounds, along with firearms, mace, ammunition and other items.

In the days leading up to the rally, DC Police posted signage in the area of the rally that stated: "All firearms prohibited within 1000 feet of this sign."

Sep 18, 1:11 pm

Rally organizer lays out 'ground rules'

Rally organizer Matt Braynard laid out "some ground rules" at the start of the protest, urging the crowd to be respectful of law enforcement.

"There are uniformed officers here who I demand that you respect, you are kind to, you're respectful to and you're obedient to," he said. "They're here to keep us safe."

He condemned the violence of the insurrection while calling for transparency in the investigation of the Jan. 6 riot.

"Anybody who engaged in that kind of violence or property destruction that day deserves to be tried with a speedy trial," he said.

"This is about the many people who were there that day who have not been charged with violence, not been accused of assaulting a police officer or destroying property and the disparate treatment they received," he continued.

At least 610 people have been federally charged in connection with the insurrection. About 60 remain behind bars, most of whom are suspects prosecutors and judges have identified as posing a credible threat to public safety based on either their alleged violent assaults against police or role in planning the riot.

Sep 18, 11:45 am

Counterprotesters arrive ahead of rally

Counterprotesters could be seen gathering near the Capitol ahead of Saturday's rally, toting signs and flags.

One man had a hand-painted sign with the word "Loser" on it, which he told the Associated Press referred to former President Donald Trump.

A woman could also be seen carrying Black Lives Matter flags.

It is unclear how many protesters and counterprotesters will show up for the event, though organizers have secured a permit for 700 attendees.

Sep 18, 10:54 am

US Capitol Police swear in law enforcement partners ahead of rally

Hours before the rally is set to take place, U.S. Capitol Police swore in local, state and federal law enforcement partners Saturday morning, giving the officers jurisdiction in the areas surrounding the Capitol.

Capitol Police said Friday they are working with over 27 agencies from around the region to secure the event.

Officers from Fairfax County, Virginia, to Montgomery County, Maryland, are supposed to be on hand to help Capitol Police.

Sep 18, 10:12 am

Capitol Police prepared in case of violence but hopeful for peaceful event

U.S. Capitol Police are prepared for potential violence at the "Justice for J6" rally, though are hopeful Saturday's event "remains peaceful," U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Tom Manger said.

"There have been some threats of violence associated" with the rally, Manger told reporters at a press briefing Friday. "We have a strong plan in place to ensure that it remains peaceful and that if violence does occur, that we can stop it as quickly as possible."

Capitol Police leadership has been working over the last eight months "to ensure that we don't have a repeat of January 6," Manger added.

Manger told ABC News’ Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott he is most concerned about violent conflicts between protesters and counterprotesters.

Fencing started going up around the Capitol complex earlier this week as part of an "enhanced security posture" to shield the Capitol from any violence, authorities said.

