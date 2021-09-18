CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases move past 42 million

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
Total COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 42 million on Saturday, with nearly more than 1 million new cases in less than a week.

By late Saturday morning, U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled 42,011,096 cases and the nationwide death toll totaled 672,880, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.

The latest figures mean that the most recent 1 million cases were reported within the past five days. During the nation’s winter peak, the U.S. averaged 1 million new cases every four days, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Meanwhile, global cases moved closer toward 228 million and have resulted in 4,682.306 million virus-related fatalities to date. India has recorded the second-highest nationwide cases with 33.4 million, resulting in at least 444,529 deaths, while Brazil has confirmed 21.080,219 cases but nearly 590,000 deaths.

California, Texas, Florida and New York remain the hardest-hit U.S. states with cumulative infections ranging from more than 4.62 million to more than 2.3 million. The following nine other states have confirmed at least 1 million cases:

  • Illinois: Nearly 1.6 million cases, resulting in nearly 27,000 deaths.
  • Georgia: More than 1.5 million cases, resulting in nearly 29,000 deaths.
  • Pennsylvania: More than 1.3 million cases, resulting in nearly 29,000 deaths.
  • Ohio: More than 1.33 million cases, resulting in more than 21,000 deaths.
  • North Carolina: More than 1.3 million cases, resulting in more than 15,600 deaths.
  • Tennessee: More than 1.17 million cases, resulting in more than 14,300 deaths.
  • New Jersey: More than 1.13 million cases, resulting in more than 27,100 deaths.
  • Michigan: More than 1.1 million cases, resulting in nearly 22,000 deaths.
  • Arizona: More than 1 million cases, resulting in more than 19,300 deaths.

Fourteen other states have reported at least half a million cases, including Indiana, Virginia, Missouri, South Carolina, Massachusetts, Wisconsin, Alabama, Louisiana, Minnesota, Colorado, Kentucky, Washington, Oklahoma and Maryland. Meanwhile, another 12 states and Puerto Rico have reported fewer than 200,000 cases: including Utah, Arkansas, Mississippi, Iowa, Nevada, Kansas, Connecticut, Oregon, Nebraska, New Mexico, Idaho and West Virginia.

