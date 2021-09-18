Lafourche Parish Sept. 18 Entergy Update

A north Lafourche fairground known to host festivals, music and community events, has become a part of an unauthorized camp for crews of linemen under contract with Entergy. Both the Chackbay Volunteer Fire Department and Entergy issued releases about the situation. The company says they never intended the fair grounds be used as a camp and pulled the contractors, even though the CFD says it would have been OK for them to stay.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO