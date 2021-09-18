CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Lafourche Parish Sept. 18 Entergy Update

By Heidi Guidry
houmatimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLafourche Parish – Estimated Date of Restoration: September 29. Number of outages as of 10 a.m.: 15,233 – 34% of customers remain without power. Area Notes: While the estimated date of restoration is September 29 for the vast majority or 90% of customers, they have already begun powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within the parish in advance of this date. They expect to continue this focus while expanding to residential areas and restore power to the parish.

