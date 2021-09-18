Versatile Georgia forward recaps Clemson official visit
One of the top forwards in the state of Georgia recently stopped in Clemson for a visit. Three-star 2022 power forward Chauncey Wiggins (6-8) of Loganville (GA) Grayson made an official visit to Clemson last weekend. Clemson head coach Brad Brownell has had success recruiting Georgia and sees Wiggins as a player in the mold of current small forward/big guard Hunter Tyson. In other words, a versatile player who can handle, shoot and defend.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0