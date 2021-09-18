CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versatile Georgia forward recaps Clemson official visit

By TigerNet.com
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the top forwards in the state of Georgia recently stopped in Clemson for a visit. Three-star 2022 power forward Chauncey Wiggins (6-8) of Loganville (GA) Grayson made an official visit to Clemson last weekend. Clemson head coach Brad Brownell has had success recruiting Georgia and sees Wiggins as a player in the mold of current small forward/big guard Hunter Tyson. In other words, a versatile player who can handle, shoot and defend.

