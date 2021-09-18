CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Social media buzz ahead of LSU-Central Michigan on Saturday night

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V3olQ_0c0OhOWX00

It is finally here, gameday in Baton Rouge. The LSU Tigers are ready to defend Death Valley against an unfamiliar foe in the Central Michigan Chippewas.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron is 1-1 in head-to-head action against Jim McElwain, during his time with the Florida Gators. McElwain’s record against LSU is 1-2 and 1-1 in Death Valley. Tigers look to spoil his return to Baton Rouge by knocking off his new team in nonconference action on Saturday night.

The defense is looking to build off their dominating performance against McNeese. They will face an offense that gave up nine sacks against Missouri. CMU quarterback Jacob Sirmon will need to keep his head on a swivel with BJ Ojulari, Andre Anthony, and Maason Smith roaming in the backfield.

The offense needs a better performance than they showed a week ago against the Cowboys in Baton Rouge. The offense looks to go up-tempo to build some momentum before heading to Starkville next Saturday. Can Max Johnson finally build some rhythm in this game? We will get some answers at 6:30 p.m. CDT at Tiger Stadium.

Looking at the social media buzz ahead of the game:

Stream college football games from the SEC, Big 12, The American, and more on ESPN+

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Lunch with Coach O: Central Michigan at LSU Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron held his weekly meeting via Zoom on Monday, Sept. 13, to discuss the upcoming matchup against Central Michigan and recap the Tigers’ victory against McNeese State. The Tigers (1-1) are coming off their first victory of the season that...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Missouri State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
thedallasnews.net

LSU anxious for 'A' game with Central Michigan up, SEC on deck

LSU is running out of time to get ready for SEC play. The Tigers entered the season ranked No. 16 and plummeted out of the rankings after a 38-27 loss at UCLA in the season opener. LSU bounced back with a less-than-spectacular 34-7 home victory against FCS opponent McNeese State...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
Person
Jim Mcelwain
Audacy

Drew Brees' new hairdo had social media buzzing

Legendary quarterback Drew Brees made his debut as an analyst for NBC Sports for Thursday night's season opener between the Cowboys and Bucs -- and, evidently, so did his new hairdo. The 42-year-old future Hall of Famer, working alongside host Mike Tirico and fellow analyst Tony Dungy, was sporting a...
NFL
247Sports

Early betting lines: LSU vs. Central Michigan

While LSU is 1-1 in record, it probably comes to no one’s surprise that the Tigers are 0-2 against the spread (ATS) this season. After being favored by 2.5 against UCLA (lost by 11) and favored by 38.5 against McNeese State (won by 27), even Vegas couldn’t predict the team’s shortcomings through two weeks.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Media Buzz#Football Games#American Football#Lsu Central Michigan#Gameday#Baton Rouge#The Lsu Tigers#Chippewas#The Florida Gators#Cmu#Cowboys#Lsufootball#Gold Purple Gold#Nfl#Southernusports#Geaux Tigers#Cmu Football
On3.com

Ed Orgeron addresses use of LSU's Tiger Walk on Saturday night

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron is ready to bring back LSU’s Tiger Walk ahead of its home opener on Saturday night. Orgeron is looking to put LSU’s 38-27 loss to UCLA last weekend behind him. When LSU takes the field for its home opener against McNeese State, the energy in the stadium should be electric.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One key stat for each team in the LSU-Central Michigan game

With the LSU Tigers kickoff against the Central Michigan Chippewas drawing closer, we have one key stat for each team in this game. When LSU has the ball, the item to watch is how the Chippewas defense does against the Tigers front. CMU has made a living in the backfield in two games with nine TFLs per game so far this year. Can the offensive line keep the defenders off the LSU running backs and wide receivers in the quick screen game?
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
chatsports.com

The smart decision LSU football is planning to make against Central Michigan

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports. I’ve been skeptical this week of LSU football‘s offensive plan against Central Michigan, but there’s one decision the Tigers are making that I believe is extremely wise. According to 247Sports’ Shea Dixon, LSU is planning to get sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte involved...
MICHIGAN STATE
Houma Courier

LSU football vs. Central Michigan: Scouting report, prediction

LSU has one final tune up before next week’s SEC opener at Mississippi State. Central Michigan visits Tiger Stadium on Saturday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network) with a familiar face in tow. The Chippewas (1-1) are led by former Florida coach Jim McElwain. The Tigers (1-1) hastened McElwain’s departure from Gainesville after a 17-16 win at the Swamp in 2017, which started a five-game losing streak.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy