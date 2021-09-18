BIG SANDY — Jon W. Ferguson, 45, of Big Sandy, Texas, passed away on September 15, 2021, in Longview, Texas. Jon was born on June 10, 1976, to Harry Don and Wilma Lee (Hall) Ferguson, in Poplar Bluff, MO. Jon is survived by his wife Kristin, his sons Jon Willard Ferguson, Trey Gregory, Zachary Gregory, Sean Gregory, and Jace Ferguson, all of Big Sandy, his mother Wilma Shewmaker and twin brother Jeffery Hall Ferguson, both of Poplar Bluff, and sister Melissa (John) McGee of Gilmer, Texas. Jon worked as an electrician at Eastman Chemical Company of Longview. He was preceded in death by his daughter Alexzandria, his father, and his brother, Thomas Don Ferguson. Visitation will be at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 19, 2021 in the chapel of Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer, Texas, followed by the service at 2:00 PM with Brother John McGee officiating. Interment will follow at Gladewater Memorial Park.