Studies show that the pandemic had an impact on worsening obesity in children

 6 days ago
One of the harmful results of the pandemic is the increase in obesity among children.

While it’s been on the upswing for years, it skyrocketed over the last year and deeply impacted children already considered obese.

Dr. Alyson Goodman of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the study shows a profound weight gain in kids and it’s alarming.

Not only has America been suffering from obesity for years, but people suffering from obesity are at greater risk for severe illness if contracting COVID-19.

The study was released by the CDC Thursday and showed 22% of teen were obese last August, an increase from 19% the previous year.

Children were gaining 3.4 pounds per year on average before the pandemic when at a healthy weight, and are now gaining 5.4 pounds on average.

For obese children the average went from 8.8 pounds to 14.6 pounds annually.

