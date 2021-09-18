CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Geneva City Council discusses how to help businesses impacted by downtown construction

 6 days ago
The Geneva City Council received a petition from downtown Geneva merchants asking for financial assistance due to the hardships caused following a project resulting in no street parking and one way traffic.

The City Council discussed ways to help business owners during their Wednesday evening session.

The vote to financially assist the businesses was split 4-4.

The funds from the American Rescue Plan Act cannot be used because the use needs to be directly tied to the pandemic.

However, COVID-19 funds could be used to cover lost revenue during a public health crisis.

Members of the council appear to disagree that businesses should be getting financial assistance due to the DRI, with some saying the DRI further damaged their chances at recovery following the pandemic, and others saying the DRI is separate the pandemic.

Wayne County Rental Housing Panel Event Oct. 5

The Wayne County Economic Development and Planning department is continuing to evaluate and assist in the provision and preservation of affordable housing options across the County. As part of this ongoing effort, they have been offering free online educational workshops for local landlords on Tuesdays in September. The concluding event will be an in-person Rental Housing Panel discussion on Tuesday, October 5th at 5 p.m. at the Newark Kountry club meeting room, 2 Country Club Drive in the Village of Newark. Local and regional landlords, property developers or managers, as well as non-profit housing providers, housing assistance program administrators, rental industry professionals, and local officials are welcome to attend.
We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

