Geneva City Council discusses how to help businesses impacted by downtown construction

The Geneva City Council received a petition from downtown Geneva merchants asking for financial assistance due to the hardships caused following a project resulting in no street parking and one way traffic.

The City Council discussed ways to help business owners during their Wednesday evening session.

The vote to financially assist the businesses was split 4-4.

The funds from the American Rescue Plan Act cannot be used because the use needs to be directly tied to the pandemic.

However, COVID-19 funds could be used to cover lost revenue during a public health crisis.

Members of the council appear to disagree that businesses should be getting financial assistance due to the DRI, with some saying the DRI further damaged their chances at recovery following the pandemic, and others saying the DRI is separate the pandemic.

