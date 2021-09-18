CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilmer, TX

Allison "Allie" Wright

Longview News-Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILMER — Funeral service for Allison “Allie” Wright, 19, of Gilmer, Texas is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Sunday, September 19, at East Mountain Baptist Church with Bro. Tim Coop, Rob Bowen, and Gara Handorf officiating, interment to follow the service at East Mountain Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM. Allie was born September 19, 2001, in Longview, Texas to Claud and Cheryl Wedin Wright and passed away September 15, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. Allie was a life long resident of Gilmer and was a member of the East Mountain Baptist Church. Allie’s faith in God was unwavering. She was a blessing to all who knew her. No light ever shined more brightly than hers. She will be greatly missed by the many friends and family members she leaves behind. Allie is survived by parents, Claud Deword and Cheryl Gale Wright; sisters, Morgan Anne Siver, Kaitlyn Marie Wright, Samantha Grace Wright, and Jessica Donna Mae Wright; and grandparents, Hazel Mae Wedin and David Edward Wright. She is preceded in death by her sister, Madison Elizabeth Wright; grandmother, Patricia Donna Wright; and grandfather, John Martin Wedin. Missing you: We don’t know why you had to go buy we know that we will miss you so With your happy smile, and you sense of fun, we can’t take it in that you are gone. You brought joy to every life you touched and you missed, so very much. But, a beautiful soul lives on forever and memories of you we will always treasure. Now your spirit has been set free, to be with your God for eternity. Enfolded in love, as you soar on high but for a while, we must say goodbye. So rest in peace, free from all pain, till we meet in heaven, united again.

