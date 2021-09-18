CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $402,000

Elko Daily Free Press
 7 days ago

Model - The Ely. Status: 4 Way .All colors and finishes have been selected by the Builder and cannot be changed. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, Vinyl plank floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $2000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender.

elkodaily.com

Elko Daily Free Press

Elko home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Roomy Hilltop Retreat: 4,438-square-foot home sits on 2.5 acres and boasts unobstructed, panoramic views of city lights, Ruby Mountain sunrises, spectacular sunsets, and stars. Four bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Additionally, a separate dining area, a family room, bonus room, and sunroom on the main level. The second story has a home office and library. A fully finished basement features a spacious main room with numerous possibilities. This home is a custom design, created with open spaces that use natural light and provide views. Vaulted ceiling with skylights runs the full width of the house. This single-owner home upgraded significantly: a concrete roof, steel siding, premium gauge aluminum soffit, quartzite countertops, dual heater/ AC system,10-foot ceilings with transoms, wrap-around windows, and Trex porches to name a few. The kitchen offers plenty of countertop space, a double oven, and an island. There is a separate dining area, living room, reading/bonus room, and sunroom. The 21 feet of built-in cherry library bookshelves are a reader's dream. This home has so much to offer and we couldn't list every wonderful detail. You will have to see it in person to take it all in.
ELKO, NV
ATL Daily

Take a look at these homes on the Atlanta market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This cozy 3 bed / 2.5 bath traditional townhome is calling your name! Nestled in the Townhomes at Sandy Springs Community, you get all
ATLANTA, GA
Elko Daily Free Press

Haystack fire spreads to wildland south of Elko

ELKO – Elko County firefighters were called to the Willow Creek Ranch between Jiggs and Lee in the middle of the night when a haystack caught fire. The blaze early Tuesday morning spread to wildlands but only burned about an acre, according to Elko Interagency Dispatch Center. The human-caused fire...
ELKO, NV

