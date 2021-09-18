3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $387,000

Model - The Lamoille ll Status: Framing. See Addendum 1 for upgrades to be included. Buyer may choose colors before October 1, 2021. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $2,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.