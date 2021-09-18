CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elko, NV

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $387,000

Elko Daily Free Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModel - The Lamoille ll Status: Framing. See Addendum 1 for upgrades to be included. Buyer may choose colors before October 1, 2021. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $2,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

elkodaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Haystack fire spreads to wildland south of Elko

ELKO – Elko County firefighters were called to the Willow Creek Ranch between Jiggs and Lee in the middle of the night when a haystack caught fire. The blaze early Tuesday morning spread to wildlands but only burned about an acre, according to Elko Interagency Dispatch Center. The human-caused fire...
ELKO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy