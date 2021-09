COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 23 other attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden demanding he remove the federal vaccine mandate. According to a release, the attorneys general warned that legal action will follow if the president follows through with his plan that will require businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for their workers or regular COVID-19 testing.

