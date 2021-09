Low have just released their new album HEY WHAT via Sub Pop. It’s the band’s 13th album, and charts an interesting path forward from their excellent Double Negative from 2018, and it’s an incredible record. We recently named it Album of the Week; in our review we said “the maximalism of HEY WHAT leaves more room for brightness and even optimism, its distorted and texturally jagged structures rendered in perfect harmony with the space and possibilities that surround them.” Suffice it to say we like it a lot. It’s one of the week’s essential listens; in fact, it’s one of the year’s essential listens, and now that it’s available on streaming services and out in stores, you can hear the whole thing.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO