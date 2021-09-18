CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

How to Nail Black-and-White Minimalism in Your Bedroom

By Kelly Weimert
hunker.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article​How to get the 'gram:​ Do you love minimal, black-and-white aesthetics but also want your bedroom to feel warm and cozy? Then let this look be your guide. Nearly every piece in this room serves a functional purpose, contributing to the minimalist look, but most of the pieces also feature cozy textures or patterns, which add just the right amount of welcoming warmth to this pared-back design.

Related
Taste Of Home

This Is What the Little Doors in Old Houses Are Really For

For those of us that live in old houses—from before the 1950s—there are design quirks that act as conversation starters. Even though we’re scratching our heads at some old home features, they were perfectly functional 75 years ago. But those details don’t make the most sense now. There’s no need to have a coal door or an icebox door today, right?
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

40 White Bedrooms That Prove the Color Is Anything But Boring

Even if you begged your parents to let you paint your bedroom walls a neon green or soothing lavender hue as a child, you have to admit that there's something ultra relaxing and grounding about a white sleep space. There's a reason spas and hotels opt for white linens and keep accessories to a minimum, after all. Whether you struggle to clock enough hours of shut-eye or just want to make your bedroom at home feel a bit more like a room in which you'd sleep on a luxe vacation, we've got you covered.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Popular Mechanics

The 10 Best Platform Beds for Your Bedroom

Traditional bed frames with box springs are no longer necessary to provide your mattress with firm support to extend its life. Platform beds’ slatted surfaces now work just as well, even with memory foam mattresses, to prevent sagging—and they’re usually more affordable and easier to set up than traditional bed frames. Discover some of the best platform beds of all materials, designs, and sizes below.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minimalism#Aesthetics
ephotozine.com

Black and White Squares

I have set myself a challenge: to take photographs on our Sunday morning dog walk and post them on this blog straight out of camera. I have a sort of half idea that I would like to use a film camera, but I not sure how good any of my photographs would be without RawTherapee and Photoshop. So this posting SOOC could quickly prove to be a bad idea. We'll see.
PHOTOGRAPHY
architectureartdesigns.com

How To Choose The Perfectly Sophisticated Black Door For Your Home

Sophisticated and stylish, the black door has arrived with everything in everyone’s homes. Very common in European countries and the USA, this type of door comes to prove that you can leave the common without fear of making mistakes. Come with us in this post to find out more about...
INTERIOR DESIGN
hunker.com

Curtains vs. Drapes — What’s the Difference?

Installing new window treatments is an easy way to transform a room with minimal investment of time, money, or effort. But even before you decide on color, texture, and length of your window coverings, you'll first need to choose: curtains or drapes?. Though these terms are often used interchangeably, there...
INTERIOR DESIGN
hunker.com

How to Bind Carpet Edges

A leftover carpet remnant that matches or complements home decor can be turned into an attractive area rug. The edges of a remnant will ravel and fray unless bound. Professional carpet binding can be expensive, but you can bind the edges yourself with supplies from a hardware or home improvement store.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hunker.com

How to Hide Your TV's Cable Box in Style

There are certain items in our spaces that we love to put on display ... and then there are those that we'd rather hide forever. We recently discussed doing so with our printers and now, thanks to TikTok, we have a good idea of how to hide TV cable and DVR boxes. Bonus: It involves an affordable IKEA hack.
ELECTRONICS
