Mizzou vs. Southeast Missouri: Five things to watch

If he wants to convince his players that UTSA’s matchup against FCS opponent Lamar could be a trap game, coach Jeff Traylor doesn’t have to look far for inspiration. Just last week, UTSA was on the other end of the equation, knocking off an Illinois team that was riding high after a win against Nebraska. Traylor said the gap between the Power Five and Conference USA is similar to the difference between the Group of Five and the FCS, underscoring the importance of focus.

