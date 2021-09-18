WATCH: Hendon Hooker starts strong for Tennessee against Tennessee Tech

Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Coming into this weekend, Josh Heupel did not know who would start at quarterback for

. Last week’s starter Joe Milton went down in the first half of last weekend’s game against Pittsburgh with a lower body injury.

When Tennessee took the field on Saturday to take on Tennessee Tech, it was Hendon Hooker who was getting the start, while Milton was not dressed out. So far, Hooker is off to a good start in Tennessee’s offense.

Hooker threw a perfect pass into the corner of the endzone to find Javonta Payton for a 29-yard touchdown early in the first quarter to give Tennessee a 7-0 lead.

Later in the first quarter, Hooker took off from the pocket, spun to avoid a defender and broke multiple tackles. He appeared to have a 23-yard rushing touchdown. The play was later reviewed, and Hooker was ruled to be down at the one. Hooker’s run did set up a one-yard rushing touchdown by Jaylen Wright.

Through the first quarter, Tennessee led 14-0. Hooker completed six of his 10 first quarter passes for 59 yards and a touchdown, and he has 31 yards on three rushing attempts.

Hooker got the start for Tennessee with Milton’s injury

As of Wednesday, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel did not know who would be his starting quarterback in week three. He also praised Hooker earlier in the week for what he did on Saturday once he got into the game for Tennessee.

“I thought he did some really good things from within the pocket,” Heupel said on Monday. “He stood in there and got hit on a couple of throws but delivered the ball accurately down the football field. Most of his decision making was right. Obviously, the pick at the end and the turnover were two costly plays. If you look at what has transpired here the first couple of weeks, the quarterback has to continue to do a better job than they have at taking care of the football.”

Hooker threw for 188 yards, two touchdowns and an interception last week. He also 49 rushing yards and a fumble. Getting more live game experience for Hooker could prove to be valuable for Tennessee, who must face No. 11 Florida in week four.

“It’s tough being a backup because you don’t get the same amount of reps,” said Heupel. “You don’t know when your time is going to be called. I thought he answered the bell with a lot of positive things during the course of play. Obviously, we have to do a better job of taking care of the football.”