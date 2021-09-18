Zdeno Chara signs 1-year deal with New York Islanders
Defenseman Zdeno Chara has signed a one-year contract with the New York Islanders for his 24th NHL season, rejoining the organization that originally drafted him in 1996. "It's kind of a full circle. Who would know this would work out the way it did?" Chara said Saturday. "I'm very honored and humbled to be an Islander again. The organization has been through some transitions over the last 20 years, but we can all see the progress and the positivity the team has."abc7ny.com
