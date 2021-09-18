LOCAL SPORTS IN BRIEF
The East Texas API – American Petroleum Institute – is hosting its 52{sup}nd{/sup} annual golf tournament on Friday, Oct. 8, at Tempest Golf Club. The purpose of the tournament, in addition to having a nice day of golf on a great course, is to financially support the East Texas API’s scholarship fund for sons and daughters of the East Texas oil and gas industry. A year ago, proceeds raised from the 51st annual tournament allowed the East Texas API to present 25 scholarships.www.kilgorenewsherald.com
