Wranglers, Cougars, Bobcats and Warriors with wins in Friday games

Top Ranked Shoshoni only allowed one touchdown from visiting St. Stephens and the Wranglers cruised to a 72-6 win. Meanwhile, #4 Wind River made the long trip to Yoder and had a happy bus ride home after an 8-6 win over the Cyclones. Thermopolis finally opened its season at home and earned a big 41-14 victory over Kemmerer and the Worland Warriors, on the Road at Green River, captured a 49 to 35 win over the Wolves.