Vandalism or Art? Horsetooth Rock Spray Paint Taggers Strike Again

 7 days ago
In Fort Collins, we all cherish Horsetooth Reservoir. While there's a time and a place for spray paint art, this ain't it. A group of firefighters with Poudre Fire Authority were recently rescue training at Horsetooth Reservoir when they discovered some rocks in distress. Poudre Fire posted on Twitter that they were "saddened to see such a beautiful area defaced," reminding everyone who visits Horsetooth to "please respect the areas we are so lucky to share."

