CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Sarr brace for Watford as Norwich loses 5th straight game

By Associated Press
KESQ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORWICH, England (AP) — Ismaila Sarr has scored twice as Norwich’s losing start to the Premier League season extended to five games after a 3-1 defeat to Watford at Carrow Road. The Hornets’ record signing proved too good for the Norwich defense with his brace putting the game beyond the hosts. The visitors had taken an early lead as Emmanuel Dennis headed past Tim Krul after being marked poorly in the 17th minute. Teemu Pukki struck his, and Norwich’s, second league goal of the season to level the contest when he beat the offside trap before sending the ball over Ben Foster 10 minutes before halftime.

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Norwich v Watford: Last time out

Norwich host Watford in the Premier League on Saturday - but what happened when the two Premier League newcomers last met?. It was a successful trip to Carrow Road for Watford back in April, as they boosted their chances of automatic promotion and denied Norwich the Championship title with a 1-0 victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Norwich City 1-3 Watford: Ismaila Sarr scores twice as Hornets beat Canaries

Ismaila Sarr scored twice as Watford beat Norwich in the battle of the two promoted sides and Premier League relegation rivals - to leave Norwich bottom on no points. The Canaries become only the fourth side to ever lose their opening five Premier League games - and manager Daniel Farke is the first manager to lose 15 consecutive matches in the English top flight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Norwich vs Watford: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Norwich vs Watford in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 3pm. Norwich will have forward Josh Sargent and defender Dimitris Giannoulis available again following injury problems for the Premier League match against Watford. Giannoulis (back/neck) and American international Sargent (hamstring) missed last weekend's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teemu Pukki
Person
Emmanuel Dennis
Person
Ben Foster
Person
Tim Krul
The Guardian

Norwich v Watford: match preview

Norwich are the only pointless side remaining in the Premier League and, even though it feels much too soon to say they must beat Watford, Daniel Farke must surely feel his side need to jumpstart their season with an important win to avoid another freefall into the Championship. Xisco will hardly feel much better after a run of three defeats without scoring. This one is unlikely to be easy on the eye but neither manager will care if they grab three much-needed points. Graham Searles.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Norwich vs Watford, live! How to watch, stream, TV, team news, start time, odds, prediction

Norwich vs Watford: A pair of likely relegation-threatened sides are set to meet in the Premier League at Carrow Road on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium). The Canaries are still searching for their first points of the season as they head into matchweek 5, putting them at the very bottom of the Premier League table as the only side yet to win a point. Of course, Norwich’s opening fixtures could have hardly been more difficult for any side, let alone one just coming back up to the Premier League. Liverpool, Manchester City, Leicester City and Arsenal — three of the Premier League’s richest sides, plus the side that has most consistently broken up the big-six reign on the merit of their on-field play. Simply put, it’s hardly a surprise they are where they are.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watford#The Premier League#England#Ap#Hornets
chatsports.com

Dennis makes Watford history with opening goal at Norwich City

Norwich City F.C., Watford F.C., Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis, Carrow Road, 2014-15 Premier League, Étienne Capoue, Aston Villa F.C., Nigeria national football team, Premier League. The Super Eagles striker helped the Hornets improve on their slow start to the season with his second goal in the league. Emmanuel Dennis has become...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ismaila Sarr double helps Watford pile more misery on Norwich

Ismaila Sarr struck twice as Norwich’s losing start to the Premier League season extended to five games following a 3-1 defeat to Watford at Carrow Road.The Hornets’ record signing, who had not scored since the opening-day win over Aston Villa, proved too good for the Norwich defence with his brace putting the game beyond the hosts.The visitors had taken an early lead, which was the first sign of any cracks in the Norwich defence, as Emmanuel Dennis headed past Tim Krul after being marked poorly in the 17th minute.Teemu Pukki struck his, and Norwich’s, second Premier League goal of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Watford boss Xisco: Victory at Norwich a real team performance

Watford boss Xisco Munoz was delighted with their "team performance" for victory at Norwich City. Rather than be drawn on the impact of individuals, the Spaniard said the whole squad have an important part to play in delivering further wins in the coming weeks, starting with Stoke and Newcastle clashes on Tuesday in the cup, and next Saturday in the league, respectively.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League : Norwich City vs Watford Player Ratings as Watford cruise to victory as Sarr bags a brace

Watford condemn Norwich to a 1-0 defeat to leave the hosts with a lot of concerns. The Hornets were too smart with their moves as with a lot of individual quality but they kind of switched off at moments, which made this game more interesting. Dennis fired them into the lead early, and Pukki followed with an equalizer. But, thanks to the brace from Sarr, Watford take all three points home and get a boost in the table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Norwich 1-3 Watford: Canaries' wait for Premier League points continues as Ismaila Sarr bags a brace and Emmanuel Dennis strikes to secure precious victory for the Hornets

Is it too early to bring out the cliche ‘relegation six-pointer’? This had all the hallmarks of one: a seismic win on the road for Watford which condemned Norwich to a fifth straight loss upon their return to the Premier League. Star man Ismaila Sarr netted a second-half brace —...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Norwich striker Josh Sargent on Watford defeat: We need to sharpen up

Norwich City striker Josh Sargent was left frustrated after their 3-1 defeat at home to Watford. Emmanuel Dennis opened the scoring for the visitors early on, before Teemu Pukki replied shortly after the half hour mark with a clinical finish. However, Watford were ruthless in the second-half and a double...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy