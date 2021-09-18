CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardiola’s fears realized as City draws; Mane’s 100th goal

Cover picture for the articleManchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s fears were realized when his side drew with Southampton 0-0 and dropped points in the English Premier League for the second time in five games. Guardiola incurred the wrath of some fans when he urged “more people” to attend Saturday’s game than had come for the Champions League win over Leipzig in midweek. He was worried by the short turnaround and the high energy of Southampton. Liverpool faced the same turnaround after Champions League action but had no such problems in beating Crystal Palace 3-0. There were also wins for Arsenal, Aston Villa, Watford and Brentford.

Pep Guardiola
#Liverpool#Mane#Manchester City#Ap Sports#The Champions League#Arsenal
