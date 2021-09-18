CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep football: Clinton forced to forfeit Eastern Suburban Conference game to Pardeeville

By Gazette staff
The Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago
CLINTON

Clinton was forced to call off Friday's scheduled Eastern Suburban Conference football game against Pardeeville, due to what Pardeeville athletic director Alex Hammerschmidt attributed to a COVID-19 issue with Clinton.

Pardeeville was able to quickly switch to play Shiocton on Friday, after Shiocton's game against Weyauwega-Fremont was called off due to COVID-19 issues.

Shiocton took a 27-0 victory over Pardeeville.

Columbus forfeits to Big Foot

The Columbus football team was forced to call off its Friday Capitol Conference game against Walworth Big Foot for officially unspecified reasons. Big Foot was awarded a 2-0 forfeit victory.

