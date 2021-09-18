CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Why are Trump supporters so mad?

MSNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week's essay, Tiffany Cross has some thoughts to share with the MAGA acolytes gathering on Capitol Hill.Sept. 18, 2021.

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Will the GOP dump Trump?

For those who pay more than lip service to democracy, and thus realize both its value and fragility, one barometric question this year has been whether the Republican Party will come to its senses regarding Donald Trump and Trumpism. Over the last half-decade, it was disquieting to watch as one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Trump
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Trump is happier and healthier in Mar-a-Lago instead of the White House, and it should stay that way

Donald Trump has zero incentive to announce definitively whether he's running for president. Granted, if he does jump into the 2024 primary, he will be the clear front-runner, albeit one much diminished from his prior monopoly on the Republican Party, if the polls are any indication. Yet, the reasons for Trump not to try and secure his old job are obvious and numerous enough: Not one American wants to relive the geriatric monstrosity that was the election between Trump and eventual victor Joe Biden. And though Trump is obviously less decrepit than the near octogenarian Democrat, few would gamble again on a candidate who would be as old in 2024 as Biden is now. And, of course, it goes without saying that with telegenic Gen Xers such as Ron DeSantis and Kristi Noem ascendant, nominating the president who was impeached for a second time for beckoning a mob to the Capitol to "stop the steal" may be less palatable to even the most ardent MAGA supporters.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiffany Cross#Maga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
International Business Times

'Biggest' Pro-Trump Rally Expected 10,000 People, Only 300 Showed Up

A pro-Trump rally expected to have at least 10,000 attendees drew less than 500 people in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, on Friday. The “We the People Reunion” rally was promoted to be the “biggest patriot rally of the year.” It was also set to host several conservative speakers, including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, former national security advisor Michael Flynn, American author Candance Owens and Pastor Greg Locke, who had previously admitted to being at the Capitol during the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
Washington Times

Biden paving way for Trump’s return, liberal strategists fear

The press has been brimming with negative news about President Biden — dwindling approval ratings, tepid poll numbers, rickety policy and unfortunate public gaffes. This trend could easily compromise Mr. Biden’s prime directive, some say. “Simply put, Biden’s mandate was to ensure that [Donald] Trump would never, ever, occupy the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Trump is reportedly trying to dethrone Mitch McConnell

The Wall Street Journal is reporting Trump is looking to find a Republican challenger who is more loyal to him to primary and oust Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. MSNBC's Brian Williams discusses with former Obama aide David Plouffe.Sept. 21, 2021.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy