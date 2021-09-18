From bows to packaging, local businesses are ready for the start of deer hunting season

APPLETON, Wis.— Wisconsin deer hunters are back in the woods Saturday for the opening of bow season. It’s always a busy time for staff at the Reel Shot. “You got the guys who know the gig, who start getting their equipment ready already in spring,” said Marc Drewek, Reel Shot's store manager. “Of course there’s always the procrastinators but we’re more than willing to accommodate that if we can.”